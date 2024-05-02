Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,649 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $128.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,968. The firm has a market cap of $578.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

