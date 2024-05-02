Choreo LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

AMGN opened at $273.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.76 and its 200 day moving average is $281.37. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

