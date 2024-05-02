Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lotus Technology Competitors 961 2495 3378 151 2.39

Lotus Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -13.29 Lotus Technology Competitors $849.10 billion $2.43 billion -6.55

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 3.54, meaning that their average share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -150.59% -25.89% -9.13%

Summary

Lotus Technology competitors beat Lotus Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

