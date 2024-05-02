iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,044. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

