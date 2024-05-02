Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,287,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the period. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF comprises about 9.6% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $56,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of TACK stock remained flat at $25.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,760. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71.

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

