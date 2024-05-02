One Day In July LLC Buys 19 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $723.05. The stock had a trading volume of 411,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $730.40 and a 200 day moving average of $669.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $2,682,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $795.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

