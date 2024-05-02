Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.17. 502,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,685. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

