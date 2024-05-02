Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 6,011 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $78,554,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,113,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $115.09.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

