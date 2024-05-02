E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up to $4.26

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.69. E2open Parent shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 635,632 shares.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in E2open Parent by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $14,020,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

