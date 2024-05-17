Citigroup Begins Coverage on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Western Digital stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,900,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Western Digital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

