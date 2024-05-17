DA Davidson Boosts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $45.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VITL. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.79. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,438,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,595,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,438,777 shares in the company, valued at $246,595,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $344,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,661.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,140 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

