Insider Buying: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Acquires C$399,279.52 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Sébastien Martel purchased 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$189.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$399,279.52.

Sébastien Martel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Sébastien Martel acquired 1,500 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$194.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,063.95.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at C$185.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$202.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.97. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$220.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$182.78.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

