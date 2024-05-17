Insider Buying: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Acquires C$399,279.52 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Sébastien Martel purchased 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$189.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$399,279.52.
Sébastien Martel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Sébastien Martel acquired 1,500 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$194.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,063.95.
TFI International Price Performance
TFII opened at C$185.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$202.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.97. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$220.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
