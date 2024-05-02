Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.65

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $19.86. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 893 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.