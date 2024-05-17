Insider Buying: Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Acquires $1,002,345.00 in Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.26. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.