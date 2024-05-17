Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAMT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Camtek stock opened at $97.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Camtek has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Camtek by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

