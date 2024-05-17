UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Sells $365,197.98 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UFP Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

