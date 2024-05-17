Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $55.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.69.

A number of research firms have commented on SYM. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ SYM opened at $46.16 on Friday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock valued at $275,410,529 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Symbotic by 1,347.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

