Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Veru has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. Veru had a negative return on equity of 130.13% and a negative net margin of 265.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 122,999 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth $64,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth $120,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veru by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

