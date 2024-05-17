StockNews.com Upgrades Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

VSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.79.

Get Verastem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTM

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Verastem has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.