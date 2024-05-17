Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AQN. Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.9 %

AQN stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.