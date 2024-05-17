Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $263.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

