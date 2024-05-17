Insider Buying: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) Director Dana D. Behar acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ FNWB opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.86.
First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 112.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNWB
First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
