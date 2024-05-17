HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

URGN stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,344 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,787,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $7,129,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,008,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

