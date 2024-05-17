Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,291,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

