Truist Financial Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $7.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.56. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 15.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

