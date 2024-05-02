Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,450.00

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,450 ($18.21) and last traded at GBX 1,456 ($18.29), with a volume of 32212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,468 ($18.44).
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,037.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,536.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,619.63.
Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,942.03%.
Insider Activity
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.
