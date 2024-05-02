Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,450.00

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,450 ($18.21) and last traded at GBX 1,456 ($18.29), with a volume of 32212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,468 ($18.44).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,037.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,536.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,619.63.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,942.03%.

Insider Activity

About Woodside Energy Group

In related news, insider Meg ONeill sold 7,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,009 ($37.80), for a total transaction of £239,606.67 ($300,975.59). Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.