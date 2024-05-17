Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMLX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $212,753 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $124.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

