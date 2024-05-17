Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $537,630 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,289 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

