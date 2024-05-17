Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Volkswagen has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $17.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6401 per share. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

