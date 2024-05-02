Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1 %

COP stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

