Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Balchem Stock Performance
Shares of BCPC stock opened at $143.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Balchem has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $159.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Balchem
About Balchem
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Balchem
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.