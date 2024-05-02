Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $143.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Balchem has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $159.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

