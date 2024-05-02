Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $222.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.46. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.78%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 89,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

