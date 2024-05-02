BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICSH remained flat at $50.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,388 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

