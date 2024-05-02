Berry Wealth Group LP Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 63,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Comcast makes up 2.6% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,387,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

