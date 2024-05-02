Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Kenon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.45. Kenon has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%.

Kenon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kenon

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $3.80 dividend. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s payout ratio is presently -85.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

