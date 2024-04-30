Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Tutor Perini Stock Performance
Shares of TPC stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $926.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,697,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 146,033 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
