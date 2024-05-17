Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 11.5% Higher

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.08. 1,653,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,579,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $502.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.