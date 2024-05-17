Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) were down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 215,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 97,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Eastern Platinum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.48 million during the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

