iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 3.7%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.65 and last traded at $95.00. 78,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 421,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $153,791.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 27.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.