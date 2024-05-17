Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,151,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 903,111 shares.The stock last traded at $75.02 and had previously closed at $75.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

