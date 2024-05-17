Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.81

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 551150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after buying an additional 665,070 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,742,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $3,097,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,624 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

