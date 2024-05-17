LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,796,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,050 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $9.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LZ. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,019 shares of company stock worth $488,745 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

