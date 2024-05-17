Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 37,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 215,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

