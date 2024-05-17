A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Up 5%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.93. Approximately 164,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 386,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRK. Northland Securities downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

