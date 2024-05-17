Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 148,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 133,333 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $13.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,970,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,676,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metals Acquisition
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.