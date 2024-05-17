Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 148,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 133,333 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $13.91.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,970,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,676,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

