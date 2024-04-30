Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.71.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 114,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 779,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,961,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.