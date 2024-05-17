Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 51,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Century Therapeutics

In related news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,001 shares of company stock valued at $152,090. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 192,915 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

