JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAKK shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. 59,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,945. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.39.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.
