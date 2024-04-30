Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.78.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $240.98 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.15 and a 200-day moving average of $235.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.