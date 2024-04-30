SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGMA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned 1.59% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

